FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prosieben has spent a quarter of M&A budget since 2016 capital hike - CFO
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2017 / 8:07 AM / Updated a day ago

Prosieben has spent a quarter of M&A budget since 2016 capital hike - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has spent 268 million euros ($310.93 million) on acquisitions since its 500 million euros capital hike a year ago, finance chief Jan Kemper said on Thursday.

Prosieben had said the cash call, which helped it build a cash pile of about 1 billion euros, was aimed at funding deals in e-commerce and content production in a bid to further diversify the business away from its core TV advertising operations.

$1 = 0.8619 euros Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.