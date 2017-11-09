FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 doesn't rule out European consolidation
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2017 / 8:22 AM / Updated a day ago

Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 doesn't rule out European consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE said on Thursday it did not rule out European industry consolidation, adding however that it did not see itself as an acquirer, nor was a merger on the cards at the moment.

The comment was made by CEO Thomas Ebeling on a conference call with journalists after ProSieben lowered its 2017 sales and revenue guidance. The company’s shares fell by 2.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.