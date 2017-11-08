FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat 1 cuts guidance again, drops Q4 advertising forecast
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 8, 2017 / 7:31 PM / in 10 hours

ProSiebenSat 1 cuts guidance again, drops Q4 advertising forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 dropped its outlook for revenues and profits for the year on Wednesday and abandoned a forecast for TV advertising revenues in its home market in the fourth quarter.

Munich-based ProSieben had already cut its advertising market outlook three times and in a regulatory news release issued after market hours, said it would only be able to give an overall statement after the month of December. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
