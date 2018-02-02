FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 2, 2018 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

Doorstep lender Provident Financial names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial has appointed acting chairman Malcolm Le ‎May as its CEO with immediate effect, the company said on Friday.

Le ‎May, who was appointed to Provident’s board in 2014, fills a position that has been open since August, when a second profit warning in quick succession prompted the departure of CEO Peter Crook and suspension of its dividend.

The British sub-prime lender has been hit by unresolved problems at its door-to-door lending business, with the group’s woes compounded by investigations by Britain’s financial watchdog into two of its units. ($1 = 0.7014 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.