UK lender Provident seeks better plan after rejecting rival's takeover bid

(Reuters) - Struggling British lender Provident Financial rejected on Monday a 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) takeover bid launched by its former CEO and said it was looking for a better solution to turn around its business.

Smaller rival Non-Standard Finance, whose chief executive is ex-Provident boss John van Kuffeler, announced on Friday that it had made a bid for Provident, which has run into trouble with regulators worried about the rates it charges on loans.

“The board considers that this hostile offer represents an irresponsible approach in the context of a financially regulated business which is recovering from a period of substantial instability,” Provident said in a statement.

Provident and NSF provide short-term loans to consumers who might otherwise struggle to borrow from more mainstream banks, a sector under pressure as lawmakers want to rein in punitive interest rates charged on borrowing by often vulnerable people.

Provident’s share price has tumbled 75 percent in the last two years, hit by a botched reorganisation of its home credit business that led to profit warnings, the departure of its CEO, the suspension of dividends and regulatory issues.

“I’ll be the first to admit that we maybe wandered off the path, but we’re right back to it,” Provident’s Chief Executive Malcolm Le May told Reuters in a phone interview.

“All I am saying is ... there must be a better solution in some shape or form than what it (NSF) has put on the table, which is basically a rather ill thought out plan,” he said.

Provident’s shares were down 3 percent after the company’s statement, after jumping 15 percent on Friday on news of the bid.

Non-Standard Finance (NSF) had proposed to simplify Provident, selling two units and demerging Provident’s home credit business and Loans at Home.

Provident, however, said the disposals did not make economic sense and a demerger of Loans at Home would result in a “subscale listed company”.

When asked if Provident would be open to another takeover offer with better terms, Le May said: “I am open minded to all scenarios that I think will maximise shareholder value.”

NSF, founded only five years ago by van Kuffeler, has a market value of 210 million pounds, but has the backing of several of Provident’s shareholders including Neil Woodford, Invesco and Marathon for a proposed turnaround plan.

Le May said Provident had not engaged with the investors, but had instead highlighted its rationale in its statement on Monday, hoping some of the shareholders might change their minds.

Provident, established in 1880 and based in the northern English city of Bradford, also said the offer could have a negative and destabilising impact on its stakeholders.

Analysts, however, said NSF’s offer was the best option for Provident.

“Given the events of the past two years, we believe the merger with NSF is the best rescue PFG shareholders could hope for,” Canaccord Genuity analysts said.

NSF did not respond to a request for comment. Its shares were down 2.8 percent, after surging 16.5 percent on Friday.

($1 = 0.7649 pounds)