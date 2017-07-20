FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
Prudential Financial to reorganize U.S. businesses
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 21 days ago

Prudential Financial to reorganize U.S. businesses

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Life insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on Thursday it would reorganize its U.S. businesses, bringing the units down to three from five.

The three businesses will be called individual solutions, workplace solutions and investment management.

The individual solutions unit will include the annuities and individual life insurance businesses, and workplace solutions will include the retirement and group insurance units.

The changes would be effective from the fourth quarter of 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

