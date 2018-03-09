FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 1-EIG Global buys out Brazilian logistics company Prumo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with result of EIG’s buyout offer)

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC has bought out Brazilian logistics company Prumo Logistica SA, after 18 months of negotiations with its minority shareholders, Prumo said on Friday.

Controlling shareholder EIG needed the acceptance of two-thirds of the minority shareholders to its offer to pay 11.50 reais ($3.53) per share. It reached that mark and Prumo will consequently be delisted by EIG, Prumo said in a securities filing on Friday.

The transaction is worth around 541 million reais ($166 million). ($1 = 3.2573 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Rosalba O’Brien)

