FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prysmian makes $30/share all-cash offer for General Cable
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital by PLO
Middle East
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital by PLO
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 4, 2017 / 6:39 AM / Updated a day ago

Prysmian makes $30/share all-cash offer for General Cable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Monday it would buy General Cable for $30 per share in an all-cash deal valuing its Kentucky-based rival at around $3 billion, including debt and other liabilities.

The purchase price represents a premium of 38 percent to General Cable’s closing price on Friday of $21.80.

The deal, which is expected to close by the third quarter of next year, would create a group with combined sales of over 11 billion euros and adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of around 930 million euros, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.