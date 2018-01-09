FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK engaging with Peugeot's Vauxhall over job cuts at car plant
#Money News
January 9, 2018 / 1:02 PM / in a day

UK engaging with Peugeot's Vauxhall over job cuts at car plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The government is in contact with Peugeot’s British brand Vauxhall over job cuts at its north of England Ellesmere Port plant after the French automaker announced a further 250 roles will go, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Vauxhall cars are seen for sale at a car show room near Vauxhall's plant in Luton, Britain, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

“We are engaging with Vauxhall throughout the process. We have been doing so and will continue to do so,” he said.

“They are now in a period of consultation. We fully appreciate that it will be a concerning time for the factory’s workers as well as the supply chain and we, as ever, stand ready to support those affected.”

Peugeot-maker PSA said on Monday it would make more redundancies at the plant, reducing the workforce by a third as part of efforts to make it more efficient.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
