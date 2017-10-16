FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May disappointed at PSA's move to cut jobs at Vauxhall factory
October 16, 2017

Britain's May disappointed at PSA's move to cut jobs at Vauxhall factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is disappointed by French carmaker PSA’s decision to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory and the government stands ready to help those affected, her spokesman said on Monday.

“We are disappointed that Vauxhall is considering reducing staff at Ellesmere Port. We understand it is going to be a concerning time for factory’s workers as well as the wider supply chain,” the spokesman told reporters. “And, as ever, we stand ready to support those who are affected.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

