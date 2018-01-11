FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot executive appointed UK Vauxhall's new managing director
January 11, 2018

Peugeot executive appointed UK Vauxhall's new managing director

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Peugeot-maker PSA said on Thursday it had appointed sales and marketing officer Stephen Norman to lead its British Vauxhall brand and Irish Opel unit.

Peugeot acquired Vauxhall last year when it bought General Motors’ loss-making European arm and has been pursuing a restructuring plan to return it to profitability, reducing the workforce at its Ellesmere Port plant by a third, sparking fears over the site’s future.

Norman joined PSA Group in May 2014 as Chief Marketing Officer and was appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer in 2016.

He will take on his new role as managing director at Vauxhall in Britain and Opel in Ireland from Feb. 1, succeeding current boss Rory Harvey.

