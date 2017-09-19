FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's PSG Group invests $50 mln in local property business Amdec
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 8:13 AM / a month ago

South Africa's PSG Group invests $50 mln in local property business Amdec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s PSG Group spent 675 million rand ($50.77 million) for a 50 percent stake in Evergreen Lifestyle, part of local property business Amdec, as it eyes expansion into the lucrative retirement property sector, the companies said on Tuesday.

“Our investment mandate is to invest in and work with businesses that show high growth potential,” said Nico de Waal, chief executive of PSG Alpha, a unit of PSG Group.

$1 = 13.2960 rand Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.