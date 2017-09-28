FDA panel: PTC Therapeutics Duchenne drug data inconclusive

Sept 28 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics’ experimental drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a devastating degenerative disease that mostly affects young boys, may work but the company will need to do more work to prove it, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday.

The panel’s vote reduces the chance the drug will be approved soon since the FDA generally follows the advice of its advisors. Ten members of the 11-member panel voted that the data were inconclusive. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Diane Craft)