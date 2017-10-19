FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 19, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 3 days ago

Publicis sees stronger growth in H2 after further pick-up in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Advertising group Publicis said it expected to deliver stronger organic growth in the second half of 2017 after it benefited from another sequential rise in revenue in the third quarter, lifted by continued momentum in North America.

Publicis, the world’s third-largest advertising group, said sales in the quarter ending September were up 1.2 percent on an organic basis to 2.264 billion euros ($2.67 billion), following a 0.8 percent rise in the second quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average been expecting total revenue of 2.34 billion euros.

Sales in North America, the company’s biggest market, were up 3 percent to 1.24 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8473 euros Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
