Feb 5 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor said his administration will unveil a broad education reform bill on Tuesday, which will include the introduction of school vouchers and charter schools to the bankrupt U.S. territory.

Speaking in a radio address on Monday, Governor Ricardo Rossello added that every public school teacher in Puerto Rico would receive a $1,500 annual salary increase next school year. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan Editing by Jonathan Oatis)