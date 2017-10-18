FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma raises outlook for third time this year
#Money News
October 18, 2017 / 2:14 PM / in 4 days

Puma raises outlook for third time this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma raised its outlook for 2017 sales and operating earnings for the third time this year on Wednesday as it reported stronger-than-expected sales growth for the third quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

In an unscheduled statement, Puma said third-quarter sales rose about 17 percent to 1.122 billion euros ($1.32 billion), compared with an average analyst forecast for 1.091 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates.

Puma said it now expected currency-adjusted sales for the full year to rise by 14 to 16 percent, up from a previous 12 to 14 percent, while earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) are expected at 235 to 245 million euros, up from 205 to 215 million.

($1 = 0.8501 euros)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
