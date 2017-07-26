FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puma to keep spending on marketing to revive brand - CEO
July 26, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 14 days ago

Puma to keep spending on marketing to revive brand - CEO

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Puma plans to keep spending on marketing and on winning endorsements from star athletes, its chief executive said, seeking to revive a brand that still lags market leaders Nike and Adidas.

"We see that we are not going to decrease marketing. It will always stay between 10 percent and 12 percent of sales," Bjorn Gulden told journalists after the company published full second-quarter results.

Puma's operating expenses rose 11 percent in the second quarter as it spent on marketing and retail, but demand for new high-margin shoe models still helped more than triple its operating profit (EBIT) to 43.4 million euros ($50.5 million).

Earlier this month, the group hiked its guidance for 2017 sales and operating profit as it announced a 16 percent jump in currency-adjusted second-quarter sales.

$1 = 0.8601 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

