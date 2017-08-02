FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Punjab National Bank first-quarter profit rises, but misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 2, 2017 / 6:00 AM / in 2 months

Punjab National Bank first-quarter profit rises, but misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man exits Punjab National Bank's building as a stray dog walks past in Kolkata, India May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

REUTERS - Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS), India’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, as provisions for bad loans fell, although the profit increase was smaller than expected.

Net profit rose to 3.43 billion rupees ($53.51 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, from 3.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the New Delhi-based bank said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2u2QV19

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.04 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Provisions for non-performing assets fell nearly 19 percent from last year to 25.60 billion rupees.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.66 percent at end-June from 12.53 percent at March end, but fell marginally from 13.75 percent at end-June 2016.

($1 = 64.0950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.