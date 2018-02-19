FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

CBI arrests three more Punjab National Bank staff in fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested three more employees of Punjab National Bank in a $1.77 billion fraud case, a CBI official said on Monday.

The three arrests include two managers of the forex department and one officer responsible for checking swift messages, the official said.

Last week, the police arrested three people, including two employees of PNB, as part of an investigation into the country’s biggest-ever bank scam.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra. Editing by Jane Merriman

