India's federal police arrest PNB bank internal auditor in $2 bln fraud

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s federal police on Wednesday arrested an internal auditor of a Punjab National Bank branch that is at the heart of a $2 billion alleged fraud, a police spokesman said.

The arrested auditor M.K. Sharma was “allegedly responsible for auditing the systems and practices” of the bank’s Brady House branch in Mumbai and report deficiencies to zonal audit office, the spokesman said.

Sharma will be produced in a Mumbai court on Thursday. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Malini Menon)