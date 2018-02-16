FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

RBI says will take 'supervisory action' against fraud-hit PNB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it has “undertaken a supervisory assessment of control systems” at Punjab National Bank and will take “appropriate supervisory action” after the lender disclosed this week it had been hit by a $1.77 billion scam.

The RBI also denied a report from The Economic Times newspaper that PNB had been asked to assume all liabilities arising from the fraud, according to a statement.

“RBI denies having given any such instructions,” the statement said.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
