Security guards stand inside a Nirav Modi showroom during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate, a government agency that fights financial crime, in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

LONDON (Reuters) - A British judge refused to grant Nirav Modi bail after the Indian billionaire jeweller appeared in a London court on Wednesday.

Modi, arrested on Tuesday on behalf of the Indian authorities who want to extradite him to face charges over a $2 billion loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), was remanded in custody until March 29.