February 20, 2018 / 5:00 AM / 2 days ago

Nirav Modi denies allegations in PNB fraud case - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian jeweller Nirav Modi denies allegations that he was involved in a $1.8 billion loan fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Indian federal police have alleged Modi and others conspired with several employees of the state-run bank to fraudulently obtain advances for paying overseas suppliers.

A Nirav Modi showroom is pictured in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Vijay Aggarwal, a lawyer for Modi, said all transactions with PNB were documented and allegations made by the Central Bureau of Investigation were completely wrong.

“Everything is documented,” Aggarwal told Reuters over telephone.

Asked about his legal strategy, he said: “Until there is no chargesheet, there is no strategy. When there is a chargesheet, there will be a strategy.”

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

