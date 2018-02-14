FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 4:07 AM / 2 days ago

Indian bank PNB says detects $1.77 bln worth of fraudulent transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank said on Wednesday it had detected “fraudulent and unauthorised” transactions worth about $1.77 billion at one of its branches in Mumbai.

The bank said in a statement the transactions were “for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance” and that “based on these transactions other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad.”

The bank did not name the people involved but said it had reported the deals to law enforcement agencies and would decide whether it faces any liability arising out of the transactions later.

PNB shares fell as much as 5.7 percent in early trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

