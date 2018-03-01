Indian jeweller's bankrupt U.S. firm gets strong interest from buyers- court papers

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Reuters) - A bankrupt U.S. firm of Indian jeweller Nirav Modi, who is accused of being involved in a $2 billion bank fraud in his home country, has received strong early expressions of interest from buyers, according to court filings.

Firestar Diamond Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 26 in the United States, following accusations that other firms led by Modi and his uncle colluded with officials of India’s Punjab National Bank to secure unauthorised loans starting 2011.

Indian investigators have subsequently attached or seized various assets belonging to Modi and his companies. Firestar is not named in the police complaint. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)