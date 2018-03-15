PNB detects new fraud at Mumbai branch at heart of $2 billion fraud

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of $2 billion fraud, according to a complaint with the federal police.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is seen on a branch office window in New Delhi, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/File Photo - RC1DA9099020

The new alleged fraud of around 91 million rupees involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.