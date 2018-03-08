FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 3:55 PM / a day ago

TAKE A LOOK-India's $2 bln PNB bank fraud case

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - A $2 billion fraud at India’s second-biggest state-run lender Punjab National Bank has stunned the country’s financial sector. The alleged fraud, by far the biggest ever detected by a local bank, is centred around companies linked to a billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems Ltd .

Here are some recent stories about the allegations and the investigation.

LATEST STORIES

>India police expand probe against jeweller Modi in PNB fraud case

>India PNB’s CEO meets serious fraud office amid probe into $2 bln scam

>India’s PNB fraud likely to swell beyond $2 billion mark

>India federal police arrest four more in PNB probe

>Indian police say gold bribes given in $2 billion bank fraud case

>FOCUS-India diamond traders say fraud suspects Modi, Choksi didn’t follow code

>Indian police target PNB Mumbai branch auditors in $2 bln fraud probe

INSIGHTS AND EXCLUSIVES

>INSIGHT-Missed warnings: How watchdogs failed to spot $2 bln Indian bank fraud

>FACTBOX-Loopholes in Indian banks’ systems were flagged, but not fixed

>EXCLUSIVE-India’s PNB adopts strict SWIFT controls after mega fraud case

>EXPLAINER - How PNB fell victim to country’s biggest bank fraud

>INSIGHT-Eyes wide shut-the $1.8 bln Indian bank fraud that went unnoticed

>EXCLUSIVE-Indian banks may take more than $3 bln hit from PNB fraud-tax dept

>NEWSMAKER - Jeweller to Hollywood stars accused of massive bank fraud

>TIMELINE-Developments in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case

EARLIER STORIES

>Co owned by jeweller at heart of India bank fraud case files for bankruptcy

>Indian federal police arrest auditor at PNB as investigation widens

>Nirav Modi’s Firestar Diamond files for bankruptcy in U.S.

>India gives state-run banks 15 days to improve oversight

>Punjab National Bank says scam may cost bank nearly $2 bln

>India’s Choksi claims innocence in PNB fraud with open letter

>India seizes jeweller’s farmhouse, power plant after PNB fraud

>India’s RBI orders changes to bank protocols after $1.8 bln fraud case

>Indian auditor group begins probe into PNB fraud case

>India seizes billionaire jeweller’s Rolls-Royce, Porsche in bank fraud probe

>Bank executive among six remanded in $1.8 bln Indian fraud probe

>India’s Jaitley slams overnight lapses amid huge bank fraud probe

>Indian agency probing 100 shell cos for links to bank fraud case

>Indian jeweller Nirav Modi denies allegations in PNB fraud case

>Nirav Modi says PNB closed all options to recover dues by going public-report

>India’s PNB will need to own responsibility for “bonafide transactions”-finmin

>India’s fraud-hit PNB says can recover quickly, as police widen probe

>Unpublished data shows India’s fraud problems extend far beyond PNB

>RBI to take ‘supervisory action’ against fraud-hit PNB

>Fraud-hit PNB looking to monetise assets - source

>BREAKINGVIEWS - India’s bad borrowers are a big problem for Modi

>PNB seeks to soothe investors after uncovering massive fraud

>BREAKINGVIEWS - India’s $1.8 bln scam turns up heat on bank reform

>PNB detects $1.77 bln fraud in latest India bank case

>Indian jeweller investigated over bank fraud

GRAPHICS

>India's PNB bank fraud tmsnrt.rs/2C9xTKf

>India's rising bank loan frauds tmsnrt.rs/2soUiiw

>Stock performance of PNB, Gitanjali and PSU bank index reut.rs/2D5RRBG (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy)

