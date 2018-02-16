TAKE A LOOK-India's biggest bank fraud at state-run lender PNB

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A $1.77 billion fraud at India’s second-biggest state-run lender Punjab National Bank has stunned the country’s financial sector. The alleged fraud, by far the biggest ever detected by a local bank, is centred around companies linked to a billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi.

Here are some recent stories about the allegations and the investigation.

