Money News
January 10, 2019 / 10:00 PM / in 26 minutes

Calvin Klein owner PVH raises profit forecast

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp (PVH.N) on Thursday raised it fourth-quarter and full-year adjusted profit outlook, citing better performance across its businesses.

The company now expects its full-year adjusted profit to be at least $9.50 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $9.33 to $9.35.

The Calvin-Klein owner said it expects adjusted profit to be at least $1.75 per share in the fourth quarter, 15 cents above the high end of its prior guidance range.

PVH also said it was relaunching its CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC under a new name.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below