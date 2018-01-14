FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q Tech says expects 2017 profit to more than double
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
Technology
End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 14, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Q Tech says expects 2017 profit to more than double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone component supplier Q Technology said it expects full-year profit to more than double on higher revenue, but warned of intense market competition, in a stock market filing on Sunday.

Q Technology, a camera module and fingerprint recognition module maker for Chinese smartphone companies such as Huawei Technologies, OPPO and Vivo, said sales revenue of its camera modules rose on higher average selling prices and improved margins, even though sales volumes slipped.

Average selling prices of its fingerprint modules fell significantly, it said, although volumes rose, leading to a rise in revenue for the business.

The company said market competition remains intense and said it will seek to improve production capacity, automation rate and introduce new technology. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.