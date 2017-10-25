FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qantas sees first half profit rise on local demand
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 25, 2017 / 10:37 PM / in 15 hours

Qantas sees first half profit rise on local demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday forecast a rise in its underlying first-half profit before tax for the current financial year, thanks to domestic flyers.

The airline expects to report underlying profit before tax in the range of A$900 million ($693 million) to A$950 million for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$852 million recorded a year earlier, it said in its first-quarter earnings update.

Group revenue for the first quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 5.1 percent to A$4.19 billion. ($1 = 1.2984 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.