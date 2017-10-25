Qantas sees first half profit rise on local demand

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday forecast a rise in its underlying first-half profit before tax for the current financial year, thanks to domestic flyers.

The airline expects to report underlying profit before tax in the range of A$900 million ($693 million) to A$950 million for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$852 million recorded a year earlier, it said in its first-quarter earnings update.

Group revenue for the first quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 5.1 percent to A$4.19 billion. ($1 = 1.2984 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Rosalba O‘Brien)