FILE PHOTO: Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker is seen during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is interested in increasing its stake in Chile’s LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN) to 20%, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The airline is waiting for the right opportunity and right price to consider lifting its stake, Akbar Al Baker said, speaking at an aviation event in Doha.