February 8, 2018 / 8:55 AM / in a day

Qatar c.bank tells banks not to deal in bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies

Hadeel Al Sayegh

1 Min Read

DOHA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank has warned banks and other financial institutions not to trade in bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, according to financial sources and a circular seen by Reuters.

The central bank said it “politely requested banks and exchange houses in the country not to deal in any way with this currency, or exchange it with another currency, or open accounts to deal with it, or send or receive any money transfers for the purpose of buying or selling this currency.”

The central bank will impose penalties under existing legislation in the event of any violation of the circular, it added. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)

