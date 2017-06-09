FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Qatar, Saudi CDS at fresh multi-mth highs-Markit
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar, Saudi CDS at fresh multi-mth highs-Markit

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Qatari sovereign debt rose to 101 basis points on Friday - a fresh seven-month high - as a diplomatic crisis continued.whilst the cost for Saudi Arabia touched new four-month highs.

Five year credit default swaps for Qatar rose four basis points (bps) from Thursday's close to the highest since mid-November, according to data from IHS Markit.

They are up 44 basis points since the start of the week when several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, suspended air, land and sea transport, and imposed travel bans.

Five year credit default swaps for Saudi Arabia also rose 4 bps from Thursday's close to 107 bps, the highest level since early February. They are up 18 basis points from the start of the week. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.