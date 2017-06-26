Qatar CDS hit 1-year high after ultimatum issued

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Qatari sovereign debt rose to a one-year high on Monday after neighbouring Arab states, which have imposed sanctions on Qatar, issued an ultimatum, giving Doha 10 days to comply.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Qatar rose 4 basis points (bps) from Friday's close to 115 bps, according to IHS Markit data, the highest level since last June.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are amongst those who have severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The 13-point ultimatum to Qatar includes closing the Al Jazeera satellite television network, curbing relations with Iran, shutting a Turkish base in Doha and paying reparations. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)