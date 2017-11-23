FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's c.bank says committed to providing currencies at official rates-QNA
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
#Financials
November 23, 2017 / 1:31 PM / a day ago

Qatar's c.bank says committed to providing currencies at official rates-QNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank (QCB) said on Thursday it was committed to providing all the currency requirements of foreign investors at the official exchange rates.

“There are no restrictions on all banking transactions including transfers,” the bank said in a statement, stressing that money transfers could move freely into and out of the country at the official exchange rates.

“QCB has much more than the required foreign reserves to cover all investors’ requirements,” it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
