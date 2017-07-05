FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 3:17 PM / a month ago

Trump talks to Egypt's Sisi, urges resolution on Qatar - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump says something to reporters as he departs for travel to Poland and the upcoming G-20 summit in Germany, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 5, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged a resolution to the Qatar diplomatic crisis in a telephone call on Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in which they also discussed the threat from North Korea, the White House said.

Trump reiterated the need for all countries "to stop terrorist financing and discredit extremist ideology," the White House said in a statement.

Trump also brought up the North Korea nuclear threat in the call, the White House said, and "stressed the need for all countries to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, stop hosting North Korean guest workers, and stop providing economic or military benefits to North Korea."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

