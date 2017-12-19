FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar central bank says investigating effort to manipulate riyal
December 19, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in a day

Qatar central bank says investigating effort to manipulate riyal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank said on Tuesday that it had launched a legal investigation into attempts to harm the Qatari economy by manipulating the currency, securities and derivatives markets.

“We know blockading countries and their agents are attempting to manipulate and undermine our currency, securities and derivatives, as part of a coordinated strategy to damage Qatar’s economy,” central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said in a statement.

“We will not stand by while our country is attacked in this manner.” Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an economic boycott on Qatar in June, accusing it of backing terrorism, which it denies. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

