Qatar petroleum invites three groups to bid for North Field LNG train construction

Cars are parked outside the headquartes of Qatar Petroleum in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has invited three groups to bid for engineering procurement and construction packages on liquefied natural gas (LNG) mega-trains as it expands production at its North Field reservoir, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The first group invited is a joint venture between Chiyoda Corporation and Technip France S.A., the second comprises JGC Corporation and Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd and the third Saipem S.p.A, McDermott Middle East Inc. and CTCI Corporation19.