Qatar stock exchange CEO says shock of sanctions has passed
November 21, 2017 / 10:07 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Qatar stock exchange CEO says shock of sanctions has passed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Qatar Stock Exchange has passed the shock of the sanctions imposed on Doha by other Arab states and is now operating normally, the exchange’s chief executive Rashid Ali al-Mansoori said on Tuesday.

Over 100 new foreign funds have opened in Qatar since the sanctions were imposed in early June, while the exchange is in talks with Arab and Asian countries to arrange dual listings of stocks, Mansoori said in a speech. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

