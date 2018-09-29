Qatar's emir to visit Latin American states

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Latin America on Monday, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

Doha is seeking to develop new trade and business partners since a rift last year with its neighbours Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, along with Egypt, resulted in a political and economic boycott of Qatar.

“The Emir will pay a state visit on Oct. 1 to a number of friendly Latin American countries, including Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay and Argentina. (The visits) are based on invitations from their leaders,” the state news agency said.

Qatar, the world’s top supplier of LNG, has investments in Argentina through Qatar Petroleum and is looking to expand in to Latin America.