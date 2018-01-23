FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 6:35 AM / 2 days ago

Qatar National Bank mandates banks for Kangaroo bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) , the Gulf’s largest lender, has mandated Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as joint bookrunners for a potential Australian dollar multi-tranche bond transaction under its so-called Kangaroo programme.

The issuer is considering maturities of five-year and 10 years respectively, according to a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

The deal comes a few days after QNB issued a $720 million, 30-year Formosa bond, in a further sign of the bank diversifying its funding sources since a regional diplomatic rift that started in June last year. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)

