DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank’s stake in UAE-based Commercial Bank International is not for sale, a spokesman for QNB told Reuters on Wednesday.

QNB, the largest lender in the Middle East and Africa by assets, holds a 40 percent stake in CBI.

Tensions between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have risen since a decision by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt on June 5 to cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar.