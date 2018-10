DUBAI (Reuters) - State energy giant Qatar Petroleum said on Tuesday it had signed a five-year agreement to supply China with 600,000 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) per year.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. Picture taken July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The long-term agreement was signed by Qatar Petroleum and China’s Oriental Energy with the contract starting in January 2019, QP said in a statement.