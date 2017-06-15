FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatar central bank raises deposit rate 25 bps, keeps others unchanged
June 15, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar central bank raises deposit rate 25 bps, keeps others unchanged

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Thursday it was raising its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by the same margin.

However, the Qatari central bank kept its overnight lending rate unchanged at 5 percent and its repo rate, used to lend money to banks, flat at 2.25 percent.

The decision not to raise the repo rate is expected to limit upward pressure on Qatari banks' funding costs at a time when their access to funds has been hurt by other Gulf states' sanctions against Doha. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

