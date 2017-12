DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Qatar central bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose slightly in October, official data showed on Monday, as capital outflows caused by sanctions imposed by other Arab states appeared to ease.

The reserves and liquidity, a measure of the central bank’s ability to support the riyal currency, rose to $36.1 billion in October from $35.6 billion in September. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)