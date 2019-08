FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departs the White House after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani called U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and discussed “strategic cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments,” state news agency, QNA reported.

The two leaders also discussed the U.S.-Taliban peace talks that Doha hosted recently, QNA added