2 months ago
Australia's QBE Insurance expects higher combined operating ratio
June 20, 2017 / 11:26 PM / 2 months ago

Australia's QBE Insurance expects higher combined operating ratio

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group said on Wednesday its emerging markets division saw higher than expected claims activity during the first five months of 2017, leading the insurer to forecast a higher combined operating ratio.

The reasons for higher claims included more weather-related claims in Latin America and a higher frequency of medium-sized risk claims in Asia, the company said.

The group now expects a half-year and annual combined operating ratio of 94.5 percent to 96 percent, compared with a February forecast of 93.5 percent to 95 percent. A lower combined operating ratio typically translates to higher profits for insurers. (Reporting By Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

