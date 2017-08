TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Quanta Computer , a manufacturer of notebook computers and electronics hardware, said on Thursday second-quarter net profit rose 13.6 percent from the year-ago period.

Net profit was T$3.98 billion for the April-June period, compared with T$3.50 billion in the same quarter of the previous year, but below the T$4.07 billion average forecast of 23 analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)