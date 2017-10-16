FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Investment Fund Plc to broaden focus beyond Qatar
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 6 days ago

Qatar Investment Fund Plc to broaden focus beyond Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The board of Qatar Investment Fund Plc plans to broaden the fund’s investment strategy from focusing largely on Qatar to targeting the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, it said in a statement on Monday.

The current strategy allows the fund to invest up to 15 percent of its assets in GCC countries other than Qatar; the proposed new strategy would remove this limit. Qatar Investment Fund had total net assets of $97.1 million as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.